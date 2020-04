President Trump will take part in a virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington Sunday night on “safely reopening our country,” the White House said.

The show on Fox News will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The president has been encouraging more governors to reopen their states for business from the coronavirus shutdown, which has thrown more than 26 million Americans out of work.

