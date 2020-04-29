OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) - A property manager of a Tennessee mobile home park who was accused of withholding tornado relief donations now faces two counts of coercion of a witness.

Kimberly West, 49, and her co-manager were charged last week with theft and criminal conspiracy. West was arrested again Tuesday by Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies on the new charges, news outlets reported.

The charges stem from “actions taken by (her) concerning trailer park tenants after being released on the original charges,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

West told WTVC-TV that she intended to give out the tornado relief items through a church. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported attempts to reach her for comment on the new charges were unsuccessful. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.