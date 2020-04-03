TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama teenager has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of his high school classmate, authorities said Thursday.

Steven Chase Lafoy, 17, called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to report a shooting, Trussville police said in a statement. Officers responding to the home found Trent Thomas Parkerson, 18, dead in a locked car with a single gunshot wound to the head, Det. Ben Short said.

Investigators said they believe a fight broke out over an alleged theft and Parkerson was shot as he was trying to leave. A rifle was recovered nearby, according to police.

Lafoy was arrested at the scene and was being held at the Jefferson County Jail Thursday on a $500,000 bond.

It was unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Parkerson was a varsity wrestler and a defensive end on the football team at Hewitt-Trussville High School. Football head coach Josh Floyd said coaches have reached out to team members and will work with them “through the grieving process.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.