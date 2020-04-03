BATH, Maine (AP) - Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works is continuing manufacturing operations after a second worker tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The defense contractor announced that the latest worker to test positive was last in the shipyard on Tuesday, prompting Gov. Janet Mills and Maine’s congressional delegation to renew their call for the Pentagon to take action to protect the health of shipyard employees.

“This new case only deepens our long-standing concern and hastens the need for the Department of Defense to provide much-needed flexibility so these shipyards can better safeguard the health and safety of their workforce,” the governor and lawmakers said in a statement.

The Trump administration has deemed the shipyard to be essential to the national defense, so it cannot close. The shipyard builds Navy destroyers.

The shipyard’s medical team is giving advice to those who came into contact with the worker, who is quarantined, and the company is sanitizing the areas where the infected person had worked, officials said.

Meanwhile, the first worker to test positive for COVID-19 at the shipyard has recovered and has been cleared to return to work.

CONTINUED SPREAD

The virus has spread to 15 of the 16 counties in the state, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah said Friday. He said it’s reasonable to assume the virus will eventually spread to all corners of the state. Community spread is confirmed in only York and Cumberland counties in southern Maine, but that could also change, he said.

All told, nine people have died and more than 400 people have tested positive for the virus in Maine, officials said.

For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

INVESTMENT SCAMS

Maine Securities Administrator Judith Shaw on Friday issued a statement warning that investors should be on guard against the possibility of a surge of fraudulent investment schemes. Scammers could push “get rich quick” schemes and investments tied to the concern about coronavirus, Shaw said. She said investors should be vigilant that scam artists “will be targeting investors, capitalizing on recent developments in the economy and preying on concerns about the regulated securities market.”

