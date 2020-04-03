Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday the world should demand that China shut down the wet markets, which is reportedly to blame for starting the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci, who has been helping to lead the White House task force’s response to the spread of the coronavirus, said although he does not have the authority to call for the closure of the markets, he does not understand why they are back up and running.

“I think they should shut down those things right away,” he told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Friday, noting many diseases have come from the “unusual” human-animal interface.

“I would like to see the rest of the world really lead with a lot of pressure on those countries that have that because what we are going through right now is an exact result of that,” Dr. Fauci added.

Wet markets are common in China and other countries such as Thailand where fresh meat and wild animals are sold.

Some officials have blamed a seafood wet market in Wuhan for being the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.

