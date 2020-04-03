Editorials from around New England:

CONNECTICUT

Stop National Guard funds from going to the Southern wall

The Stamford Advocate

April 1

The Connecticut National Guard is performing potentially life-saving service to residents as the peak of the coronavirus pandemic approaches.

Members helped erect field hospital tents at Danbury Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Hartford; this week they are converting space at state universities into medical care for the sick. At least two members have tested positive for the virus, so far.

With this remarkable and vital work going on, the Trump administration wants to divert millions from the National Guard budget to build more wall along the Southern border with Mexico.

We have always thought that the mission to build a physical wall was a bad idea, for moral, economic and practical reasons. But now with the desperate fight against the novel coronavirus in our state and around the country, the timing is particularly odious.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is right to stand up for state residents and challenge the diversion of National Guard funds. On Tuesday, Tong joined attorney generals from seven other states to file action to permanently block the federal government from siphoning a total of $3.8 billion from defense budgets for the wall.

National Guard units would otherwise lose $790 million to purchase equipment needed to respond to emergencies and natural disasters, such as hurricanes.

“The Connecticut National Guard needs every cent of its budget right now to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, and our state’s economy cannot afford to lose any more revenue. The President has no legal right to grab lawfully appropriated taxpayer dollars,” Tong said. “The law was clear before today’s crisis, but it is imperative now that we move immediately to protect public health, our state economy, and national security.”

The motion follows a March 3 lawsuit by a coalition of 19 states challenging the money shuffle.

For Connecticut, the effect of redirecting defense funds goes beyond the National Guard. Four fighter plane engines made by Pratt & Whitney, for a total of $80 million, would be unfunded. This would translate to a $195 million reduction in business sales and ripple effects including a $5.5 million loss of state and local tax revenues, Tong said. We can ill afford this.

After Gov. Ned Lamont activated the Connecticut National Guard as part of the COVID-19 emergency response, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security promised full reimbursement for the costs. But with one arm of government giving while another is taking away, a court injunction against the taking becomes necessary.

Residents of Connecticut are grateful for the rapid response of the state’s National Guard. This week units are erecting a third field hospital, at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, as well as climate-controlled tents at hospitals for veterans in West Haven and Newington, and will convert spaces to accommodate 300 hospital beds each at Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven and Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.

Their work is invaluable in this uncertain time and much more important than an ineffective wall.

Online: https://bit.ly/2UG9bcv

___

MAINE

We’re going to be isolated for a long time. Take care of yourself.

The Bangor Daily News

April 3

By all indications, we’re going to be spending April physically distant, mostly at home, as the tide of coronavirus washes over Maine and America. The mandate to remain apart could last longer, depending on the illness’ progression.

During this month of isolation, it will be important to periodically take stock of your wellbeing, as well as that of loved ones, neighbors and coworkers.

Keeping apart from other people is essential to slow the spread of coronavirus, but it can also have negative consequences that we all must work hard to minimize or overcome

“Actual and perceived social isolation are both associated with increased risk for early mortality,” psychology researchers wrote in a 2015 paper. They found that adults with heart disease were more than twice as likely to die from a cardiac event if they were socially isolated.

We may not be able to visit with family members and friends for weeks, but we can stay connected. Use video services, such as Zoom and FaceTime, to connect. Phone calls, texts and emails also help maintain important connections.

Families are holding virtual birthday parties, car parades and visits through windows to lift spirits and maintain connections.

Exercise is also important for maintaining physical and mental health. Research has shown that being outside is beneficial to our physical and mental wellbeing. It also gives us a needed break from the electronic devices that keep us connected and able to work, but can also take us away from personal engagement.

So, go for a walk, run or bike ride, preferably in your neighborhood. It is great that so many Mainers want to get outside and enjoy the state’s many public parks and lands. But too many of these places have been overrun with people, making it hard to maintain physical distancing. The state has closed several parks that were crowded and towns and land trusts have also shuttered overused beaches and public lands. Bangor has closed city playgrounds at parks and schools.

You can also exercise at home using workouts that are posted online. Yoga is a great way to clear your mind and build strength.

We know it is hard when we need to minimize trips to the grocery store and restaurants have appropriately switched to take out and delivery, but eating healthy remains important. Although we often crave comfort foods, which are typically high in fat and sugar, when we are stressed, these types of food can actually depress our mood - as well as add to our waistline. Try to eat fruits, vegetables and lean meats. And maintain your regular meal and sleep schedule.

While social interactions are essential for our good health, spending time alone is necessary too, especially as many of us are sharing limited space with the same people, day after day.

“(E)ngaging in solitude affords an opportunity for self-reflection regarding problems and decision-making. It can also promote self-healing and its maintenance,” psychologists Shoba Sreenivasan and Linda E. Weinberger wrote in a 2018 Psychology Today blog post.

In these uncertain and unpredictable times, it is also imperative to keep an eye out for signs that you or someone you know needs help coping with the stress and anxiety that comes with coronavirus and the precautions taken to slow its spread.

If you or someone you’re concerned about is lashing out, having trouble sleeping, isolating themselves or increasing substance use, professional help may be needed.

Behavioral health providers in Maine remain available via telemedicine, meaning you don’t have to go to an office to meet with a provider or to get medication. An emergency bill, approved by lawmakers in March, allows MaineCare to reimburse providers for virtual case management services.

Online: https://bit.ly/2R98fLr

___

MASSACHUSETTS

Failing to protect those who protected us

Daily Hampshire Gazette

March 31

How could this have happened? Twenty-one veterans at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke dead - with more deaths likely - amid a coronavirus outbreak in which 15 of them had tested positive for COVID-19. So far.

How could nearly a dozen of those deaths have occurred over a six-day span between March 25-30 before the public found out? Before the governor, the mayor and anyone else with the power to do something about it - besides the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services that oversees the Soldiers’ Home - were informed.

Why did the facility’s Superintendent Bennett Walsh stay silent when the virus had clearly entered the 247-bed, state-run facility just a week after he told the Gazette in a statement that his staff was taking an “all hands on deck” approach and doing “everything possible to protect those who protected us”? And where was the state oversight that could have, at the very least, taken action against the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the walls of the facility as soon as the first positive case came in?

Yes, there’s grief and pain. But there’s also anger because it’s clear something went so terribly wrong. The state announced Friday that 59 veterans and 18 staff members at the Soldiers’ Home have tested positive for COVID-19, while 160 veterans tested negative.

Earlier this week, reporter Dusty Christensen interviewed two of the facility’s certified nurse assistants who described scenes of “complete chaos” at the home amid the outbreak, gross negligence on behalf of management and dangerous working conditions for staff. Among the allegations: allowing a patient with symptoms who was awaiting coronavirus test results to mingle in common areas on his unit; failing to isolate that patient’s roommates and to provide staff who had to treat him with proper protective equipment; crowding veterans from two units together on one floor after many employees fell ill; and intimidating and failing to listen to employees who raised concerns about hazardous conditions.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse appeared dismayed in a Facebook Live event on Tuesday when he announced that 11 deaths had occurred between March 25 and March 30.

“I was shocked on the phone call when the superintendent let me know that there had been eight veteran deaths between Wednesday and Sunday without any public notice, without any notification to our office and no notification to the state government that oversees the facility in the first place,” Morse said. “There was a clear lack of urgency on that phone call. We were repeatedly told these were people who had underlying health conditions.”

Gov. Charlie Baker has since launched an independent investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to learn what happened and when, as well as “what didn’t happen and when it didn’t happen,” but the damage is done. Families have lost loved ones, and are continuing to lose loved ones, and no investigation or line of questioning can bring them back.

Still, investigating and questioning is of paramount importance. We must glean what we can from this tragedy. We must continue to ask questions and demand answers to make sure this fresh history doesn’t repeat itself. The governor’s office said this week that the investigation will focus both on the events inside the facility that led to the deaths of veterans as well as on management and organizational oversight of the COVID-19 response in the Soldiers’ Home.

The attorney leading the investigation must act quickly and interview everyone with ties to the Soldiers’ Home, from administrators to doctors and nurses to janitors and family members.

On Wednesday, Walsh released a statement in which he expressed “grief and sorrow” about the veterans who died and sympathy for their families. He said all of leadership’s decisions were informed by the available COVID-19 guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health.

“At no time did I, or anyone on my staff, hide, conceal or mislead anyone regarding the tragic impact of the virus and it would be outrageous for anyone to even think of doing such a thing,” he said.

The state said Thursday that two residents at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea had died after testing positive for COVID-19, and 16 have tested positive for the virus. A nursing home in Norwood has seen 15 deaths of what staff members over a 12-day span believe were coronavirus infections or related complications, according to The Boston Globe. Officials also reported deaths at nursing homes in Greenfield, Littleton and Worcester.

Yet in the Chelsea case, state officials went out of their way to say that “The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home has consistently followed appropriate protocols regarding COVID-19 cases.”

The same has not been said about the Soldiers’ Home of Holyoke. That’s why the investigation is so important.

Unprecedented. It’s the word of the week, used to describe everything from the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic to the specific and painful ways it is changing daily life in the United States and the world. And while much about this current public health disaster is unprecedented - “NOVEL, UNEXAMPLED,” according to Merriam-Webster, “not done or experienced before” - the longer it drags on, the more precedents we see. If we care to look.

For all the mystery that surrounds the virus and the disease it causes, which manifests differently depending on the person, there is much about it that is known. We know that the novel coronavirus is particularly dangerous for people age 65 years and older; people who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility; and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC. We know that in Washington state, the deadly virus had begun to spread through a nursing home by late February; by late March, it had infected two-thirds of residents and 47 workers and killed 35 people.

We knew that, and still, here in western Massachusetts, we failed to protect some of the most vulnerable, and valiant, among us.

We are now living in unprecedented times.

Online: https://bit.ly/3bQ9rv8

___

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Cracks in the wall

Nashua Telegraph

March 31

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought out the best in people from Greater Nashua and the Souhegan Valley.

In the pages of The Telegraph, we have highlighted the many people, businesses and organizations that have come to the rescue in this time of great need.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus also has shown some cracks in the wall, some of which we have known about and toiled away on for many years.

A crisis like this certainly can make a bad situation worse.

This is the case with the area’s homeless issue.

While many have tried to solve the problem over the years, its scope is simply so great that it defies the ultimate resolution.

Our city and town leaders – as well as many organizations – have done an amazing job at chiseling away at homelessness, but it could become worse in light of recent layoffs and furloughs.

Many in Southern New Hampshire live paycheck-to-paycheck, and may be one step away from living on the street or in their car. Sadly, this outbreak could make that happen.

In addition to homelessness, food security is a concern.

There are several causes, including the loss of income and even people unnecessarily hoarding food. While the latter problem will eventually solve itself, it is important for those who have the means to continue to support local food pantries and shelters.

Finally, one issue that many may not think about, is the lack of internet connectivity for some – especially school-aged children. This, of course, is not because of an infrastructure problem, rather the ability for a family to afford the service.

Many families must make a choice between providing necessities like food or “splurging” for internet access.

Perhaps, there could be a family/student discount program implemented when all this is over, as current prices are difficult for many to afford.

There really aren’t easy solutions to the above-listed dilemmas. However, with thought, reflection and a continued willingness to assist – which our communities excel at – anything can be accomplished.

Online: https://bit.ly/3bSCKgW

___

RHODE ISLAND

America goes to work at home

The Providence Journal

April 3

The coronavirus pandemic has caused huge problems for the U.S. economy, with many businesses shut down. But others have been able to survive by having their employees work remotely from home.

While there are certain jobs that can’t be done remotely, such as health care, garbage collection and mail service, many of us have either moved into, or created, home offices.

That’s not exactly new. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that in the period between 2017 and 2018, some 28.8% of Americans worked from home.

Atlantic Monthly staff writer Derek Thompson wrote on March 13 that “remote work was accelerating in the U.S.” even before the virus peaked and the “share of the labor force that works from home tripled in the past 15 years, according to the Federal Reserve.”

He highlighted two reasons: knowledge workers in expensive cities often prefer working from home to cut costs of commuting, “and technology, such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, that moves collaboration and gossip online.”

Mr. Thompson estimates that “hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of people taking refuge from the coronavirus” are now working remotely. The percentages haven’t been calculated, but the spike is obvious.

To be sure, working remotely isn’t the perfect solution - and it doesn’t work well for everyone.

Mr. Thompson cited a 2016 paper, “Does Working From Home Work?” Some economists examined the strategy of Ctrip, “a 16,000-employee Chinese travel agency that had randomly assigned a small group of its call-center staff to work from home.” It seemed to be successful: Many staffers were happy, more productive and didn’t quit the job as frequently as those in the office. Meanwhile, Ctrip was pleased because it “saved more than $1,000 per employee on reduced office space.”

Yet, the strategy “caused a mess” when rolled out to the company’s entire workforce.

As Mr. Thompson wrote, “one complaint swamped everything else: Loneliness.” Some people found they needed to interact with coworkers in person to be the most productive and do their jobs at the highest level.

Of course, there are many advantages to working remotely.

People can work from home in casual clothing. They don’t have to waste time fighting the morning rush or waiting for public transportation.

They can eat at home, which can be quicker, more convenient, healthier and cheaper.

They can spend more time with family members, and go on short walks to get some fresh air, though inevitable interruptions by spouses and children are also common features of work at home.

Remote video conferencing through such services as Zoom permit employees to get a look at each other. The boom in Zoom also has exposed some problems with preserving privacy, though, and hackers engaged in “Zoombombing” have in some cases interrupted private meetings with pornography or Nazi images.

We will see how much of this survives after the coronavirus crisis subsides - and whether companies that find productivity was high and employees were happy will make working remotely a more permanent feature.

Online: https://bit.ly/3dSmJcm

___

VERMONT

Times they are changing

The Rutland Herald

April 1

There is a seismic shift happening around us.

It is good. And bad?

Being forced to be in isolation is good because it is, of course, saving lives. As it has been noted over and over, isolation flattens the curve, and helps to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus. It has brought families back together; it has forced us to think about how we spend our time; and it has allowed each of us to focus on our “people,” and prioritize our “essentials.”

We have also seen that we can continue to function as a society. In fact, every day, we are hearing of innovative ways that groups of people are coming together while forced apart. They are having long phone or video conversations. They are doing sing-alongs. They are having virtual cocktail parties. We know of one family that usually sees one another twice a year; now, four generations of family members are coming together on Zoom for a knit-in on Saturday afternoons with tea and conversation. (The idea belonged to the great-grandmother in the group.)

There are families that are making medical masks and writing letters together to friends and loved ones. They are trying, with huge limits, to reach out beyond their four walls to still have a connection to community, be it through service of compassion.

Sure, there can be too much of a good thing. We get that. But we are more aware of the people we care about, and how we can stay in touch with them, especially when we know this is all far from over, and there are harder days to come.

What has also been intriguing to us are the anecdotes about working remotely. While people had a difficult time at first adjusting to blending work/home worlds, and coping with different distractions, the evolution has shown creative ways to function. And there has been great humor among those keeping businesses going while sitting at kitchen tables in their sweatpants, the dog interrupting the meeting wanting to play. (In one Zoom meeting we saw online, participants each wore fun hats; in another, one of the participants sat in a bath for the meeting.) And yet, when seriousness has been required, which is often in such dire circumstance, the conversations have been focused, the thinking has been outside the box and, most importantly, the connection has been valuable and productive. It’s been nice to have things to do, to have things on which to put focus and energy.

In schools, teachers are reporting that distance learning is working. Of course it is. Parents are sitting in the next room making sure the kids are paying attention. And while many teachers have reported those first few days were challenging and difficult at best, everyone is slipping into the routine, taking the “school day” in stride, and making the best of it. Most teachers will admit that distance learning is a good solution for the pandemic, but one-on-one interactions go a long way with making those connections with kids who don’t do as well in a “classroom” setting.

And lastly, we are seeing a coming together on a global scale that is unprecedented at another, very meaningful level.

The New York Times has reported that the coronavirus has ignited a global scientific collaboration unlike any in history. “Never have so many researchers focused so urgently on one topic,” the Times noted Wednesday. That’s very good news for very uncertain times.

But all of these changes also give us pause.

First, it makes one wonder what happens in the weeks and months after the pandemic has passed. Without the limitations, will our families and groups continue to be closer; will they stay in touch more; will the knit-ins continue? Or will we slip back into our routines and lose sight of what connected us so deeply for a few months?

Second, what does it mean for businesses? We know the economic impact of this crisis, even with stimulus money available, won’t bring back everyone. It will be a slog, and the effects will likely be felt for a long, long time. But more importantly, should businesses keep some workers working remotely at times; should the streamlined workflows continue to be in place with fewer employees; with money flowing again, could the bottom line be better? Capitalism might be changed.

And lastly, education has proven distance learning can work. Does this mean a digital version of teaching should be or could be a thing? An e-version of Act 46 in Vermont? It could mean consolidating at staffing levels. Kids obviously won’t be at home, but the structure of where they are being taught has great potential for innovation and change.

We have proved these things can work. We should not forget the lessons we are teaching ourselves right now. Because when this is over, our society and our communities might be in a much better position than when we went into it.

Online: https://bit.ly/2Rbtdtf

___

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.