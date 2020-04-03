A Florida county has aided a pastor who held worship in defiance of “safer-at-home” rules by declaring religious services to be “essential services” during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, facing potential legal action, a 6-4 majority of the Hillsborough County Council voted to recognize “religious services” as part of a list of “essential activies” allowable during the pandemic-related shuttering of businesses and meetings of large groups.

A Tampa pastor was arrested this week under the county’s law banning religious gatherings, including church services.

“We are pleased that The River at Tampa Bay Church can meet,” said Mat Staver, founder and chairman of nonprofit law firm Liberty Council. “This church is essential to the community.”

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested Monday after dozens of people packed into his church — violating a six-foot social distancing rule encouraged by the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and mandated by Hillsborough County.

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide order for residents to stay at home but allowed for places of worship to hold services.

