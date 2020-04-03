PHOENIX (AP) - Funeral services for a Phoenix police commander killed in the line of duty will take place next week.

The Phoenix Police Department announced that a funeral Mass for Cmdr. Greg Carnicle is planned for Tuesday with only immediate family present. Authorities say the service at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The department plans to livestream the 10 a.m. memorial on Facebook. The agency will also hold a moment of silence following the service at noon.

A wider public memorial will be planned once social distancing restrictions end.

Carnicle, a 31-year police veteran who was set to retire in the fall, and two other officers were shot Sunday night while answering a call about a roommate dispute. According to investigators, 22-year-old Jacob Emry Mcilveen fired on them as they walked up the stairs inside the home.

Mcilveen remained in the home several hours after the injured officers were removed. He eventually walked out of the home armed with a handgun and was killed by police.

The two wounded officers are expected to recover.

Carnicle, 56, is survived by his wife and four adult children.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.