George Washington University Hospital will start drive-thru testing for the coronavirus Monday.

Testing will only be done by appointment after a physician has met with a patient and decided a test is appropriate, according to a statement released Friday.

The drive-thru testing initiative is in partnership with the District based on a city-wide need and is an “important step” in identifying who has the virus and halting its spread in the Washington area, the statement says.

Through drive-thru testing, George Washington says it is offering a more accessible, convenient way to test those who suspect they have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and helping patients and physicians determine if medical care or self-quarantine is needed.

Through Thursday, 757 people in the District had tested positive for COVID-19, D.C. Health data shows.

“Offering this additional option for testing in the city further expands this important service to better meet the needs of the community and ensure that individuals are able to access care in the most appropriate setting for them,” said Kimberly Russo, CEO of GW Hospital.

To schedule a video or phone consultation with a GW physician, contact 202-741-2765 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also, a regular physician can follow the instructions at www.gwcovid19testing.com to get patients a referral for testing.

More details about the process can be found at www.gwcovid19testing.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.