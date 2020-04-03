Maryland is requiring workers in nursing homes to wear face masks after 60 facilities around the state have reported cases of the coronavirus.

Last week, Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County had an outbreak of the novel coronavirus with 99 cases among residents and staff. Five died as a result.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the virus is a threat to everyone in the state due to what he called “widespread” community spread. As of Friday there were 2,758 confirmed cases and 42 deaths in Maryland.

But COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, remains a disproportionate threat to the elderly and those with underlying medical problems.

Fran Phillips, deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Health, said the fact that people in nursing homes are still contracting the virus despite precautionary measures and procedures is evidence of asymptomatic transmission.

“Today we will be issuing a directive to all nursing homes, all assisted living for universal masking,” Ms. Phillips said. “That means any staff person in any nursing home and any assisted living facility that has direct contact with residents must wear a mask throughout the course of that day.”

She urged the operators of nursing homes and long-term care facilities to follow the government’s directives in order to protect both residents and staff.

There are also now 17 cases of the virus within Maryland jails and prisons, including three inmates. The rest are employees and parole and probation workers.

