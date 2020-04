MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A Mesa police officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop, police said Friday.

The shooting occurred Thursday night after the officer pulled over a man riding a moped and then requested emergency backup, police said.

The man’s identity wasn’t released and additional details on circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately available.

The officer was not injured, police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.