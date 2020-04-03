Metrorail will close at 9 p.m. every day starting Monday, as the Washington area’s transit service further reduces hours as it deals with fewer riders as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Metrorail will open at 5 a.m. weekdays and at 8 a.m. on weekends.

“Metro’s ridership drop-off has been particularly acute after 9 p.m,” the transit agency said. “The shorter service hours will allow frontline transit workers — who have been serving the public without interruption — to spend more time with their families, all while reducing their exposure to the public.”

Metrobus will do its last trip at or around 11 p.m., and use a modified Sunday schedule on the weekdays. On weekends, only 27 buses will be operating every 30 minutes.

