Friday marked more than 1,000 people that died in the U.S. on a single day from COVID-19, according to multiple reports citing data from Johns Hopkins University.

There have been more than 270,000 cases confirmed in America since the first diagnosis of the coronavirus in late January.

According to USA Today, researchers predict by mid-April there could be a daily death toll of 2,200 or more.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.