New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all flags in his state lowered to half-staff Friday in honor “all those we have lost and those we will lose” to the coronavirus.

Mr. Murphy, a Democrat, said the executive order will take effect immediately and last indefinitely.

The governor said to his knowledge, New Jersey is the first state to take this step.

Nearly 650 people in the state have died from the disease, so Mr. Murphy said it was important to acknowledge the “totality of this loss.”

“This is one of the greatest tragedies to ever hit our state and our nation, indeed,” he said. “And we must have a constant and visible memorial of the tremendous personal toll COVID-19 is having on our communities. And since families at this time cannot even hold funerals for their lost loved ones, this is a way — a small way, but I think an important way — that we can make sure that their loss is not forgotten.”

Mr. Murphy said New Jersey has recorded nearly 30,000 cases of COVID-19.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.