GRETNA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man with a long history of violence against his 69-year-old father beat him to death, authorities said.

Miker Ginorio was charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Carlos Ginorio Sr. on Wednesday, Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

“It was a pretty brutal scene,” Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson said.

According to police, Miker Ginorio’s brother found their father dead in his home Wednesday night. Nearly two hours before his father’s body was discovered, Miker Ginorio was stopped by police for erratic driving in Jennings, a city nearly 176 miles (283 kilometers) from where the killing took place.

Miker Ginorio, 36, was arrested five times over the past year with domestic abuse battery against his father, Lawson said. The charges in each arrest were refused.

Ginorio has been convicted for many crimes, including for domestic abuse battery against a former girlfriend and illegally carrying weapons, according to court records.

