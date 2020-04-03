Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he is using $2.5 million to temporarily house 1,500 homeless residents.

“As we battle this unprecedented public health crisis, we must make sure no one is left behind,” Mr. Northam said in a statement Friday. “I have issued a statewide stay-at-home order, but we know there are many Virginians with no home to stay in. With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The funding will be used for hotel and motel vouchers, case management, food, cleaning supplies, and medical transportation, according to the statement.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also providing some money to support homeless people who are 65 and older, those with preexisting conditions, and those who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As of Friday morning, 2,012 of 8.5 million Virginians have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 46 people have died.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development reported Wednesday that no person experiencing homelessness had tested positive for COVID-19.

