Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed reports that the two people missing after boating on the Chesapeake Bay are the daughter and grandson of the state’s former lieutenant governor, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and descendants of Robert F. Kennedy.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend, 40, and her son Gideon Townsend McKean, 8, were last seen Thursday afternoon after canoeing on the South River in Anne Arundel County. Maryland Department of Natural Resources police confirmed in a statement that a woman and a boy went missing Thursday afternoon after they “appeared to be overtaken by the strong winds.”

A search for the victims continued into Friday, including Maryland state police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

“I reached out to and spoke with Lt. Gov. Townsend this morning and on behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressde our most heartfelt sympathies and prayers to her and her entire family during this difficult time,” Mr. Hogan said.

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, a Democrat like her father and uncle, served as the state’s lieutenant governor from 1995 to 2003.

