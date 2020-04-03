MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been arrested and accused of fatally shooting his son-in-law, authorities said.

Guy Radar, 81, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son-in-law George White, news outlets reported.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the shooting happened Thursday after the pair got into an argument at a home they share.

White, 58, was shot twice in the chest and died at the scene, Ezell said.

Radar was taken into custody and released without bond because of his age and physical condition, Ezell said.

It’s unclear whether Radar had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.