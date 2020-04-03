MOUNT AIRY, Md. (AP) - A Maryland man shot and killed his estranged wife and her neighbor before taking his own life during a standoff with officers, authorities said.

Heather Zujkowski, 36, and Noah Homayouni, 18, were fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Mount Airy, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Joseph Zujkowski, 35, went to Heather Zujkowski’s home and shot her with a rifle before fleeing. Their three children, between the ages 5 to 12, were at the home at the time.

Heather Zujkowski was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found Homayouni mortally wounded in a nearby yard and prepared to fly him to a hospital, but he died before he could be airlifted.

Multiple witnesses identified Joseph Zujkowski as a suspect, Sheriff Jim DeWees told news outlets. A deputy spoke to him on the phone and learned that he was returning to his home in Gaithersburg, where Zujkowski killed himself after a brief standoff with officers, DeWees said.

Joseph and Heather Zujkowski were separated and a protective order against him expired in January.

Their children were physically unharmed, and friends of the family responded to take care of them, the sheriff’s office said.

