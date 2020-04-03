Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin on Friday called for a special session of the state legislature to stop in-person voting in the state’s primary election, which is scheduled for Tuesday, and to allow every voter to cast their ballots through the mail.

Mr. Evers, a Democrat, announced he signed an executive order calling for a special session Saturday at 4 p.m. and said lawmakers should move to keep people safe citizens from the coronavirus.

“Folks, I can’t move this election or change the rules on my own,” Mr. Evers said. “My hands are tired.”

Mr. Evers encouraged lawmakers to make sure every voter receives an absentee ballot by May 19 and to set the deadline for returning them to May 26.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported it was the first time Mr. Evers has called for the date of the election to be changed.

Mr. Evers said he was forced to call for a special session after lawmakers refused to take his previous advice, and after the court did not intervene.

Mr. Evers said local officials had to consolidate polling places, creating a “dangerous situation where voters, staff, and volunteers will not be able to avoid large groups or practice social distancing when they go out to vote.”

“This is a significant concern and a very unnecessary public health risk,” he said.

The announcement came a day after a federal judge extended the deadline for voters to request absentee ballots and the deadline for them to be received by the state to April 13.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.