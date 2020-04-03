President Trump’s reelection campaign has been anonymously donating meals to hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic across the country, Fox News reported Thursday.

Since last week, the campaign has reportedly placed anonymous orders with local restaurants and delivered the meals to more than a dozen hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Washington state and Michigan.

One source who confirmed the effort to Fox News said the campaign wanted to express gratitude for the medical professionals while also supporting local restaurants.

“They’re doing it as a donor who cares,” one source said. “So nothing politically is tied to it. … We’re just trying to, you know, show a thank you.”

“They’re trying to send things that are like, local restaurants that may need support [and] cool restaurant icons of the area that may need the business,” another source said.

A source told Fox News that the campaign plans to continue and expand the effort as the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms the health care system and cripples the restaurant industry.

The manager of Antonio’s Trattoria was thrilled when Fox informed him that the man who recently had “100 individual orders” delivered to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx was tied to the Trump campaign.

“That’s awesome,” the manager said. “That’s great. That’s really great, thank you.”

“It was 20 penne vodkas, 20 pastas with tomato sauce, 30 chicken Parmesans, and 30 house salads with grilled chicken,” he said. “He only gave his first name and said he wanted to remain anonymous.”

