A Virginia school employee involved in the laptop distribution program tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email to parents sent Friday from the Loudoun County Public School superintendent.

An LCPS staff member involved in the Chromebook distribution program at Madison’s Trust Elementary School was last at the school on March 31 and began exhibiting symptoms on April 2.

“The LCHD reports that community transmission of COVID-19 is occurring in Loudoun, and Governor [Ralph] Northam recently issued an extensive ‘stay at home’ order directing all Virginians to stay home except in extremely limited circumstances,” said Eric Williams, the superintendent of LCPS. “It is important that we all follow this order to the fullest extent possible, limiting trips away from home to only essential outings as we all do our part with community care to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Virginia has a total of 2,012 cases of COVID-19 out of a population of about 8.6 million, and 46 individuals have died from complications associated with the coronavirus. Virginia hasn’t released the number of people who have recovered from the illness.

* (Correction: A previous version of this story said a teacher at Madison’s Trust had tested positive. It has been corrected to say that it was a LCPS staff member.)

