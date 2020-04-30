The coronavirus crisis does not appear to have a heavy influence on voter choice in the presidential election, according to a new survey.

Just 14% of voters say the pandemic will be a “major factor” that could influence their decision in November, according to a wide-ranging new poll conducted by National Public Radio, PBS and Marist College.

Another 20% said the coronavirus crisis would be a “minor factor” in their choice when the time comes.

Meanwhile, close to two-thirds of the respondents have already made up their minds who they will vote for — including three-fourths of Republicans and more than two-thirds of Democrats. Here’s are the numbers, including the partisan breakdown:

• 64% of U.S. adults have already decided who they will vote for in the presidential race; 74% of Republicans, 56% of independents and 68% of Democrats agree.

• 44% overall approve of the way President Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic; 89% of Republicans, 40% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 20% overall say the coronavirus pandemic will be a minor factor that could influence their decision; 18% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall say the pandemic will be a major factor that could influence their decision; 7% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

Source: AN NPR/PBS/Marist College poll of 1,008 U.S. adults conducted April 21-26.

