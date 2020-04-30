CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - A home burglary, shooting and crash in Tennessee ended with one man dead, another man wounded and two men charged, authorities said.

Daniel Shelton, Jacob Shelton and Gregory Ward went to a home Wednesday evening to confront a resident, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, citing evidence and witness statements.

The group kicked in the door when no one answered and began stealing items from inside the house, the release stated.

Isaac Gamble was hiding in the back of the home with another person during the burglary, authorities said. As the group was leaving, the sheriff’s office says Gamble fired shots at their vehicle, striking Jacob Shelton and Ward.

Deputies found the vehicle a short distance away, crashed into a ditch with Ward inside, dead from a gunshot wound.

Daniel Shelton and Jacob Shelton were found walking about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the scene, the release said. Jacob Shelton had been shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital. Daniel Shelton was taken in for questioning. It’s unclear whether the two are related.

Gamble was charged with manslaughter in Ward’s death, authorities said. Daniel Shelton was charged with aggravated burglary. Both were in custody, according to jail records. It’s unclear whether they had attorneys to speak for them.

