U.S. intelligence agencies are investigating whether the coronavirus behind the current pandemic originated from infected animals at a market, or escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, the office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said Thursday.

In its first comments on intelligence agencies’ work to determine how the virus outbreak began, the ODNI said the various agencies have been providing support to policymakers on the COVID-19 virus “which originated in China.”

The statement said the intelligence community agrees with a “wide scientific consensus” that the virus was not man-made or genetically modified by Chinese researchers who have carried out extensive research on bat coronaviruses like the one behind the pandemic.

“The IC will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan,” the statement said.

Senior U.S. leaders, both military and civilian, have said intelligence agencies are looking into the virus origin that scientists say is important to know for determining how the outbreak began, how to respond to the disease and treat it and how to prevent future outbreaks.

China’s government initially said the virus began from people who were infected from wild animal meat at a food market in Wuhan. But later shifted its claims about the virus origin in the past months.

Spokesmen for Beijing have said a scientific study is needed to determine the origin of the virus but have not said if China is conducting such a probe.

Australia’s government has called for an international investigation into the virus origin.

Chinese authorities also launched a campaign of disinformation asserting the virus originated outside of China and that U.S. Army brought the virus to China, charges denied by U.S. officials.

The ODNI statement followed a report in the New York Times Thursday that asserted Trump administration officials were pressuring intelligence agencies to report that the virus leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been the most outspoken critic of China’s mishandling of the virus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Mr. Pompeo called on Chinese Communist Party authorities to grant access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology that has a high-level security studying deadly pathogens and which some U.S. officials believe is the origin of the virus outbreak.

“It’s not just the Wuhan Institute of Virology, multiple labs inside China that are handling these things. It’s important that those materials are being handled in a safe and secure way such that there isn’t an accidental release,” Mr. Pompeo said.

The Washington Times reported this week that a U.S. government report said strong circumstantial evidence indicates the virus leaked from a Wuhan laboratory and that other theories, such as originating at a wild animal market were less credible.

