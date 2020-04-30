President Trump announced steps Thursday aimed at protecting nursing-home residents, staff and other seniors from the coronavirus outbreak.

At least 7,000 of the 61,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have occurred at nursing homes. Mr. Trump said the administration’s actions will include shipments by FEMA of extra personal protective equipment to all 15,400 certified nursing homes nationwide.

The administration also is directing $81 million from the March 27 CARES Act to increase inspections of nursing homes.

“Things are happening at the nursing homes that we’re not happy about,” Mr. Trump said. “We don’t want it to happen, so we’re checking that out very carefully and very methodically.”

The administration also is finalizing a rule requiring nursing homes to post testing data online, and to report cases to their residents and family members.

The president also is establishing a commission on safety and quality in nursing homes.

“My administration will never waver in its relentless commitment to American seniors,” Mr. Trump said. “We owe them a sacred and unbreakable obligation, and we will fulfill that obligation.”

