President Trump on Thursday said former Vice President Joseph R. Biden needs to address a former staffer’s accusation of sexual assault.

Mr. Trump declined to opine on the veracity of the claim by Tara Reade, who worked as an aide during Mr. Biden’s time in the Senate. But he also doesn’t see why the presumptive Democratic nominee should let the allegation fester.

“I can’t speak for Biden, I can only say I think he should respond,” Mr. Trump said at a White House event.

Ms. Reade accused Mr. Biden of sexually assaulting her on Capitol Hill in 1993. The Biden campaign has denied the allegation, and the former vice president is scheduled to address the claim on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program Friday.

At the White House, Mr. Trump complained about unproven claims of sexual assault against his second Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, and allowed that Ms. Reade’s accusation may be unfounded.

“It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations,” Mr. Trump said. “I’ve been falsely charged numerous times. There is such a thing.”

Over 20 women have accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

The accusations loomed over the final stretch of the 2016 campaign, during which Mr. Trump denied each of the claims.

