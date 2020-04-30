The FBI had closed its investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn nearly three weeks before his controversial January 2017 interview with agents but FBI official Peter Strzok reopened it, according to new court filings unsealed Thursday.

In a memo dated January 4, 2017, the bureau reported it had closed the Flynn investigation, dubbed Crossfire Razor. The memo cites “the absence of any derogatory information or lead information” as the reason for ending the probe.

“The FBI is closing the investigation. If new information is identified or reported to the FBI regarding the activities of Crossfire Razor, the FBI will consider reopening the investigation if warranted,” the memo states.

Text messages included in unsealed documents reveal that Mr. Strzok, who was the case’s supervising agent, ordered it to be reopened.

Mr. Strzok on the same day sent a text message to the investigating agent ordered to keep the case open.

“Hey if you haven’t closed RAZOR, don’t do so yet,” he wrote. A follow-up text says, “Pls keep it open for now.”

Mr. Strzok then texted FBI lawyer Lisa Page that the case was still open.

It is not clear why Mr. Strzok wanted the case to remain open. The FBI memo closing the case revealed investigators had not turned up any dirt on Flynn.

“The goal of the investigation was to determine whether [Flynn], associated with the Trump campaign, was directed and controlled by and/or coordinated activities with the Russian Federation in a manner which is a threat to the national security and/or possibly a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act,” the memo said.

The FBI said it didn’t uncover any “derogatory information” about Flynn.

The memo also revealed that the FBI asked another agency, likely the Central Intelligence Agency, to conduct a similar search of its records for derogatory information on Flynn.

“No derogatory information was reported back to the FBI,” the memo concluded.

