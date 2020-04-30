House Democrats unveiled their plan Thursday to invest $86 billion into broadband internet access as Americans continue to adjust to life under lockdown.

Party leaders said some of the funds could potentially be attached to the phase four coronavirus package that Democrats are currently working on putting together.

“This broadband deployment is very, very necessary,” Majority Whip James Clyburn, South Carolina Democrat, said. “[It was] made even more necessary by this current pandemic we are trying to respond to.”

Democrats cited the importance of broadband access, particularly in rural areas, for individuals needing to work from home, connect to telehealth resources, and continue schooling while following stay-at-home orders.

“If we are going to experience … another round of this virus, our children are apt to be out of school again next year,” Mr. Clyburn noted. “And I can tell you what happens when a child falls two years behind in school; that child will never graduate high school and will never become a productive citizen as a rule.”

Earlier this month, when Democrats began talking about their priorities for the fifth coronavirus spending bill, they cited a larger infrastructure goal based on the five-year $760 billion plan Democrats unveiled in January, which would include: $329 billion for roads and bridges, $55 billion for passenger rail, $30 billion for airport renovations, $50.5 billion for wastewater projects, $86 billion for expanding broadband to rural areas and urban deserts, and $12 billion for an updated 911 system.

The broadband element rolled out on Thursday would dole out $80 billion to expand broadband infrastructure in underserved and rural areas. Additionally, it would provide $5 billion in low-interest loans for those communities and other eligible entities to apply for secure loans and lines of credit.

There would also be $1 billion to create a grant program for schools even out and enhance broadband and digital capabilities in distance learning.

Internet providers that get federal funds to build out their networks will be required to offer at least one affordable option to consumers. The bill would also provide access to mobile hotspots for school buses as well as homes without wifi.

While Republicans have been hesitant towards another big budget coronavirus bill, infrastructure is likely the only major priority Democrats have put forth that is likely to garner bipartisan traction on Capitol Hill, as its traditionally not a partisan issue.

In fact, earlier this month President Trump called for a $2 trillion infrastructure plan on the heels on the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was open to the broadband idea during a conference call with reporters and said he’s spoken with the president a lot about infrastructure.

“I think broadband is an appropriate discussion for us to have regardless of whether we’re doing an infrastructure bill or not,” he said.

