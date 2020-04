Weekly jobless claims fell to 3.8 million last week, the government reported Thursday, as the coronavirus shutdown continued to take a toll on the labor market.

The previous week’s jobless claims had been 4.4 million. Since the crisis began six weeks ago, about 30 million people have lost their jobs in the U.S.

