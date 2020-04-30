Joseph R. Biden on Thursday announced the members of his vice presidential selection committee.

Former Sen. Chris Dodd of Connecticut, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and former White House Counsel Cynthia Hogan will lead the search for Mr. Biden’s running mate.

“Selecting a vice presidential candidate is one of the most important decisions in a presidential campaign, and no one knows this more than Joe Biden,” said Jen O’Malley Dillon, campaign manager of Biden for President. “These four co-chairs reflect the strength and diversity of our party, and will provide tremendous insight and expertise to what will be a rigorous selection and vetting process.”

Mr. Biden has vowed to name a woman as his vice president. But he has refused to say he would pick a woman of color.

