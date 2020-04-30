OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A judge cited the coronavirus outbreak in reinstating bond for a teenager charged in the wreck that killed Auburn University broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife, court records show.

An order that took effect Thursday said Johnston Edward Taylor, 17, can be released to home confinement once he finishes an in-patient treatment addiction program.

Circuit Judge Jacob Walker had previously revoked bond for Taylor, but his order released Wednesday said the teen can live at home with an electronic monitoring system rather than return to jail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The youth must remain at home in quarantine for two weeks unless he has a medical appointment, and he must check in daily with a drug screening laboratory to see whether he must be tested that day, the Opelika-Auburn News reported.

A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10, when Taylor could enter a plea. A defense lawyer has called the youth troubled.

Taylor was indicted on two counts of reckless manslaughter in January. Authorities allege he was driving about 90 mph (145 kph) in a 55 mph (90 kph) zone when he rear-ended the Brambletts’ vehicle in Auburn about a year ago. Bramblett and his wife Paula were killed, but Taylor wasn’t seriously injured.

Taylor told officers he fell asleep behind the wheel and did not remember what happened, a police report said. A test indicated he had used marijuana, a court document showed.

While Taylor initially was released on $25,000 bond after the crash, a judge revoked his bail in December after prosecutors said Taylor got at least three tickets in November for speeding and reckless driving. In one case, prosecutors said, police found marijuana residue in his car.

