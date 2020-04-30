Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered that the state flag fly at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims and health care workers.

“I have also ordered the flag to remain lowered through the weekend as we celebrate the selfless and heroic efforts of our healthcare workers — the doctors, nurses, paramedics, and providers on the front lines who have been going on no sleep, not seeing their families, truly risking everything to care and provide for the sick and those in need,” Mr. Hogan said Thursday in a press release. “These men and women are as compassionate as they are fearless.”

The flag will fly at half-staff Friday for Fallen Heroes Day and Saturday for Healthcare Heroes Day, returning to full-staff on at sunset Sunday.

The Maryland Department of Health reported a total of just over 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday and confirmed an additional 893 cases, bringing the state’s total to 21,742 cases. Maryland has a population of 6 million.

