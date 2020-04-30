LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say a person is dead after being shot by a detective during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

A police statement said a gang detective driving an unmarked police vehicle saw another vehicle being driven recklessly on Interstate 15 and that the detective pulled over the vehicle after it left the freeway and continued to be driven recklessly.

According to police, the detective fatally shot the male driver when the driver got out of his vehicle and “produced a firearm.”

No identities were released.

