VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A man Vancouver police shot to death this week has been identified as a 50-year-old resident of the southwest Washington city, authorities say.

William E. Abbe died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The three officers who shot him Tuesday have yet to be publicly identified, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Abbe’s encounter with the officers began when Vancouver police were called to a fight involving two men Tuesday morning, police said.

Arriving officers found an unconscious man who was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Police found the other man, identified by authorities as Abbe, nearby.

Abbe refused police commands to put down “sharpened objects,” according to police, so three Vancouver police officers fired at him.

While authorities have not clarified details about the shooting, a video posted Tuesday on YouTube shows six police officers pointing guns at Abbe, who appears to be walking around several feet away from the officers, holding what appear to be two stick-like objects in his hands.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.