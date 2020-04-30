House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that he’s still considering if Republicans will work with House Democrats on the new coronavirus oversight committee.

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, criticized the panel as an unnecessary and a political plot for Democrats to leverage more control over the pandemic.

“I’m not convinced that we’re going to participate in something like this,” he told reporters on a conference call. “It’s purely political.”

The committee was authorized last week on a party-line vote.

He said he’d make his decision on that sometime next week and announce his picks — if Republicans decide to participate.

Minority Whip James. Clyburn, the select committee’s chairman, said Thursday he hopes to get the full oversight panel together in some capacity next week to work on issues that need “immediate attention” such as state policies on unemployment insurance and contact tracing.

“Remember we. have to look at the essential workers beyond healthcare,” Mr. Clyburn, South Carolina Democrat said. “These are the people who find themselves losing out on unemployment insurance.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her picks on Wednesday.

In addition to Mr. Clyburn, three other committee chairs with jurisdiction will join him on the panel: Reps. Carolyn Maloney of House Oversight, Maxine Waters of House Financial Services, and Nydia Velázquez of the House Small Business Committee.

Additionally, subcommittee chairs Reps. Bill Foster, Jamie Raskin and Andy Kim were selected.

The committee is intended to ensure the $2.2 trillion dollars allocated in the third coronavirus package in aid to small businesses, state and local governments, and large corporations all hard-hit by the pandemic aren’t misused.

