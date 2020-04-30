TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday during a friendly Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump that the state could need $20 billion to $30 billion in assistance to deal with COVID-19 fallout.

The cash would “keep firefighters, teachers, police, EMS, on the payroll serving the communities in their hour of need,” Murphy said, alongside Trump at the White House.

Trump touted the number of ventilators the federal government acquired for New Jersey, which has seen their use declining in recent days, so much so that Murphy said they’ve begun turning them over to other states.

Trump also spoke warmly of Murphy’s having jumped into the coronavirus crisis just days after surgery to remove cancer from his kidney in March.

“You can’t have a better representative than this man. That I can tell you,” Trump said.

The meeting came the same day Murphy announced 460 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 7,228.

The state’s daily death toll eclipsed its far larger neighbor, New York, which had 306 deaths over the same period.

Murphy thanked the federal government for what he expects will be a doubling by late May of the number of COVID-19 tests it completes daily, which stands at about 9,000 per day.

He said later on Thursday Trump promised 550,000 new test kits and 750,000 swabs.

The state has been working toward doubling its testing capacity for weeks, Murphy has said previously. It’s unclear how the increase will be achieved, but boosting testing is one of the preconditions Murphy has set for reopening the state.

Unlike some Democratic officials, Murphy has largely praised the president’s response. The cross-party friendship called to mind the 2012 meeting between Democrat Barack Obama and Republican Gov. Chris Christie, whose near-embrace after Superstorm Sandy generated numerous headlines.

The cash Murphy is seeking represents a huge chunk of the budget he unveiled this year, from 50% to more than 75% of the proposed spending plan.

Murphy has called for direct cash assistance from Congress and the president for weeks, citing the state’s drop-off in revenue because of the virus.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had earlier suggested he would consider legislation to let states declare bankruptcy, but has shifted his tone and says he’s open to talking about aid to states.

New Jersey is among the hardest-hit states, with about 116,000 positive cases and 6,770 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

A look at other developments:

JOBLESS CLAIMS

Unemployment claims surpassed 900,000 in New Jersey since the outbreak was first detected in the state, though new claims last week fell by roughly half compared with the week before.

The state Labor and Workforce Development Department said Thursday that 930,000 claims have been filed since mid-March. About 71,000 new claims were filed for the week that ended April 25. That’s down from about 141,000 the previous week.

So far, $1.4 billion in unemployment benefits have been paid out.

DOCTORS HELPING WITH VA HOME

Physicians from several northern New Jersey hospitals that have treated patients with COVID-19 over the past several weeks will consult with medical staff at a veterans’ home in Paramus that has seen an outbreak of the virus.

The offices of Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Bill Pascrell Jr. announced the development Thursday with New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Jemal Beale. In an email, Gottheimer and Pascrell said the doctors and infectious disease experts from Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital will review protocols and best practices and help triage residents with urgent medical needs.

More than 100 residents of New Jersey’s three veterans’ homes had died from COVID-19 through Wednesday afternoon, including 59 at Paramus, according to statistics provided by the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“This assistance and guidance from some of the top coronavirus experts and doctors in the country will be critical to fight this outbreak, help limit further loss of life, and protect these veterans and the facility’s staff,” Gottheimer said.

