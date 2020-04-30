A follow-on investigation into what happened aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, now preparing for its eventual departure from Guam, is expected to be completed by the end of May, according to a spokesman for Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations.

Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson ordered another inquiry into the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier after concluding the initial investigation raised even more questions.

The follow-up investigation will “provide a more robust documentation of events and give a fuller consideration of the circumstances surrounding the matter,” U.S. Navy Commander Nate Christensen said in a statement.

The nearly investigation had recommended reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier, the ship’s former commanding officer, who had been fired by then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly after the captain wrote a letter asking for help for his crew that was later published in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Once the report is completed, Adm. Gilday will need “additional time” before the recommendations are reviewed and endorsed, officials said.

