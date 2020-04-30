House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s “satisfied” with the way Joseph R. Biden has handled an allegation of sexual assault by a former staffer, even though the former vice president has never publicly addressed the claim.

During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Mrs. Pelosi was asked whether she thinks the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee should address the issue personally. So far, only Mr. Biden’s presidential campaign has issued a statement denying the claims by Tara Reade, a former Senate aide who said she was sexually assaulted by the then-senator in 1993.

“I have great sympathy for any women who bring forth an allegation,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said. “I’m a big strong supporter of the #MeToo movement. I think it has made a great contribution to our country. And I do support Joe Biden. I’m satisfied with how he has responded. I know him, I was proud to endorse him on Monday, very proud to endorse him, and so I’m satisfied with that.”

Host Alisyn Camerota pressed further, “Should he directly publicly address it?”

“You know, it’s a matter that he has to deal with,” Mrs. Pelosi replied. “But I am impressed with the people who worked for him at the time saying they’d absolutely never heard one iota of information about this. Nobody ever brought forth a claim or had anybody else tell them about such a claim.

“But, again, we have an important election at hand, one that is, I think, one of the most important ones that we’ve had,” she said, pivoting. “We say that every election, but I think this one is the most crucial, and I supported him because he’s a person of great values, integrity, authenticity, imagination and connection to the American people.”

