A group backing President Trump is filing a Freedom of Information Act request seeking to release Joseph R. Biden’s Senate papers that could shine more light on the sexual assault allegation Tara Reade leveled against him.

Great America PAC announced Thursday it is requesting the University of Delaware unseal the records from Mr. Biden’s 36 years in the Senate, which the Democrat’s critics believe could corroborate Ms. Reade’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993.

“While Democrats leaders and the national media can try to protect Joe Biden by ignoring this serious allegation, the University of Delaware cannot do the same,” said Ed Rollins, the group’s chairman. “As a publicly funded university holding public records, they must immediately release these critical documents in the public interest.”

The Biden campaign has said the accusation is absolutely false.

Mr. Rollins said if the accusation is false, then Mr. Biden should release the records to clear his name.

“If Biden blocks their release, what is he hiding?” Mr. Rollins said.

Mr. Biden donated the records to the library in 2011.

The Huffington Post reported last year that L. Rebecca Johnson Melvin, the curator for the Biden materials, said the 1,850 boxes of records were still being processed and would not be released before the end of 2019.

“The Biden senatorial papers are indeed still closed, pending completion of processing (still underway) and as per our agreement with the donor, which is that the papers would remain closed until the later date of 12/31/2019 or two years after the donor retires [from] public service,” Ms. Melvin told the Huffington Post.

Mr. Biden left public office in January 2017.

