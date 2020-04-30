The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of someone who’s poisoning pets and wildlife in northern Wisconsin.

The agency says it’s offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and/or charges being filed against a responsible party.

Four dogs have died in the last month in Forest County. Testing on two of the pets, a 4-year-old yellow Labrador retriever that died April 24 and a 3-year-old German shepherd that died April 1, confirmed that they died from poisoning. Two more dogs died last weekend. Tests are pending.

WLUK-TV reports officials believe the deaths are related to the ongoing poisonings in Florence, Forest and Marinette counties that have been investigated for about a year now. So far, seven pet dogs have died.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asks anyone with information to contact its office in Madison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.