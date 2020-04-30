The dogs TSA agents use at some airports to screen passengers are very cute — and according to a new audit of the canine program, that’s sometimes all they are.

In a withering report, the Homeland Security inspector general said Thursday that the dogs’ training is so outdated that they may not be able to detect the latest types of explosives, leaving travelers at risk of a “catastrophic event.”

Beyond that, the Transportation Security Administration doesn’t even know how many dog teams it needs, nor does it deploy them based on risk. Some TSA employees reported that the dogs seem more about speeding passengers through lines than about actually searching for explosives.

Overall, the Passenger Screening Canine (PSC) program is not worth the $77 million annual cost, the inspector general said.

“TSA could have redirected nearly $77 million spent on PSC teams in fiscal year 2018 to other security programs and activities to better protect the aviation system,” the inspector general concluded.

The inability to detect some explosives was a glaring hole.

TSA admitted it hasn’t updated its training for the dogs “in many years,” and may be missing new types of threats. They’re still using perceived threats and intelligence data “which is no longer relevant,” the audit said.

An attempt to update its “odor list” began in 2017, but three years later still isn’t done.

And even then, it might be futile.

Though some key details are redacted from the public release of the report, the inspector general said training canines to detect some explosives is tricky because it inherently means exposing them to hazardous materials.

“As a result, our nation’s aviation system and the traveling public could be at risk of a catastrophic event caused by an undetected explosive device,” the inspector general said.

The audit recommended TSA develop a real plan for using the dogs, including justifying whether they provide value to security screening, and figuring out whether security directors are using them properly.

The inspector general also urged the TSA to update its odor threat list.

TSA officials, in a response to the audit, said they are working on a plan for the dogs’ use, and expect to have it done in September. The odor list will be updated next year.

But the agency said it “strongly disagrees” with the conclusion that the dog program can’t prove its worth right now.

“The office of the inspector general audit team has not completed any analysis with the level of methodological rigor necessary to support these conclusions,” said TSA Administrator David P. Pekoske, in a written response.

He said the TSA does conduct covert testing on its dog teams, and has made changes to improve performance. And he insisted the dogs are a key part of TSA’s “layered approach” and technology isn’t a viable substitute.

“They have been trained to detect explosive odor emitted from persons or their accessible property,” he said. “This capability allows PSC teams to screen a large number of people and large spaces for explosive threats in a short period of time.”

He said the dogs screened more than 30 million passengers in 2019. He did not say how many explosives were detected.

The dogs are just one of TSA’s methods to face scrutiny as a waste of money. Previous audits found the agency’s Behavior Detection Officer program, which deployed agents to try to spot potential threats by observing passengers’ behavior, to be without merit.

BDOs are just one layer of TSA’s security approach — though the inspector general said it’s found “shortfalls within many of the security layers.”

“TSA has yet to show significant progress in preventing security risks exposed through our covert testing,” the inspector general said, pointing to the canine program as one of its those areas that needs more work.

In 2018, the year studied, there were 287 dog teams, deployed at 47 airports. Congress added money for another 50 dogs in 2019.

But the decisions about numbers and deployment are haphazard, the audit said.

The allocation model TSA uses doesn’t match up with the risk assessment for Category I airports.

In some places, dogs are used in combination with metal detectors, meaning passengers don’t have to go through the more thorough imaging devices. Some TSA employees said it seemed airports were using the dogs more to speed passengers through lines than to actually detect explosives.

One “senior” agency official told investigators managers don’t insist the dogs are used :to detect explosive odors as trained.”

And during an eight-hour workday in 2018, a dog only worked a checkpoint for an hour. It spends another 40 minutes in training, 50 minutes in other activities, and five and a half hours “off-leash.” The on-leash time was boosted by Congress in 2019, but it still just half the day.

That means just 9% of passengers at airports with dog teams actually were screened by them.

