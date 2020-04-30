JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - A New York City woman who authorities say was speeding when she caused a chain reaction accident in New Jersey that critically injured a police officer has been charged with assault by auto, authorities said.

Amandeep Tiwana, 27, of the Flushing section of Queens, was charged Wednesday, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. It wasn’t known Thursday if she’s retained an attorney.

Tiwana’s vehicle was approaching an accident scene on Route 139 eastbound in Jersey City when it struck a road divider around 1 a.m. Tuesday, authorities have said. The vehicle then hit a police cruiser and Peter Siano III, an officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police force.

Siano remains hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. Tiwana and two Jersey City police officers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities have said the police officers were securing the scene of the earlier crash and doing traffic control on the roadway, which leads into the Holland Tunnel.

