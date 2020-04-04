C-SPAN is now tracking the prayers opening Congress in recent weeks “in context of coronavirus,” the public affairs network said in a statement Saturday. Prayers since late February within the U.S. Capitol now include requests for help with the pandemic.

“Since February 27, House Chaplain Father Conroy has offered 24 prayers opening Congress — 16 in the House, eight in Senate — with a direct mention of corona virus and/or broader theme about fighting the pandemic,” C-SPAN said.

“This includes 11 prayers by guest chaplains in the House. During the two most recent prayers in the House, Father Conroy wore gloves.”

The Rev. Patrick J. Conroy, a Jesuit priest, has served as the Chaplain of the House of Representatives since May 25, 2011.

C-SPAN has put together a video compilation of all 24 of Rev. Conroy’s recent prayers.

