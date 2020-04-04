Joseph R. Biden said Friday that he notified rival Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernard Sanders that he is moving forward with finding a running mate while they continue to compete against each other for the party’s nomination.

Mr. Biden, the current front-runner to become the Democratic nominee, said during a virtual fundraiser that he notified Mr. Sanders about his efforts so as to not seem “presumptuous.”

His announcement marks the first time Mr. Biden has acknowledged speaking one-on-one with Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, since the two participated in a head-to-head Democratic presidential primary debate held more than three weeks earlier.

Mr. Biden has since won state primaries held in Arizona, Florida and Illinois, widening the former vice president’s lead over the only other viable Democratic hopeful in the race.

Mr. Sanders has rejected calls to withdraw from the contest, however, saying earlier in the week that he believes “there is a path” for him to still become the party’s nominee.

Calling him both a competitor and friend, Mr. Biden said Friday that he informed Mr. Sanders that he is forging ahead with finding a running mate in case he wins the nomination.

“I don’t want him to think I’m being presumptuous but you have to start now deciding who you’re going to have background checks done on as potential vice presidential candidates and it takes time,” said Mr. Biden, according to a pool report shared by his campaign.

“It’s kind of presumptuous, but some time in the middle of the month we’re going to announce a committee that’s going to be overseeing the vice presidential selection process,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden added that he has not asked anybody yet whether they would be interested in holding cabinet positions if he is elected president, such as secretary of state or attorney general, but that he was ready to ask several people if necessary.

“I can think of, if I had to, if Lord Almighty came down and said you’re president tomorrow, write down in the next 15 minutes your Cabinet, I think I could do it,” said Mr. Biden.

“There’s a lot of really, really qualified people who I think have the same view that I have, which is it’s not about going back to 2008 or 2012. It’s about moving ahead significantly, said Mr. Biden.

Mr. Biden currently has 1,217 of 2,302 delegates needed to become the Democratic nominee, compared to Mr. Sanders‘ 914.

“There is a path” to win the nomination, Mr. Sanders told “Late Night” host Seth Myers on Monday. “It is admittedly a narrow path,” the senator acknowledged.

