Joe Rogan said Friday he would rather vote for President Trump than Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden, trashing the party’s likely nominee after all but endorsing his rival and former front-runner Sen. Bernard Sanders.

Mr. Rogan, a comedian and podcast host who commands an audience in the millions, took issue with both the Democratic Party and Mr. Biden during the latest installment of his show.

“This is the real issue with the Democratic Party. They’ve essentially made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing,” he said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“I can’t vote for that guy,” Mr. Rogan said about Mr. Biden. “I can’t vote for him.”

Mr. Rogan, who previously said he would likely vote for Mr. Sanders to be the Democratic presidential nominee, subsequently proceeded to indicate he prefers the Republican incumbent to Mr. Biden.

“I’d rather vote for Trump than him,” he said about Mr. Biden. “I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his Cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t even know what the f–k he’s going to be like after a year in office. The pressure of being president of the United States is something that no one has ever prepared for. The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough. He doesn’t seem to be aging at all or in any sort of decline.”

Mr. Rogan, 52, said during an earlier podcast episode that he would “probably vote for Bernie” over Mr. Biden, and Mr. Sanders and his campaign embraced that support by circulating a video touting the remarks.

“He’s been insanely consistent his entire life,” Mr. Rogan said in the clip shared by the Sanders campaign. “He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.”

Previously the Democratic presidential front-runner, Mr. Sanders has since lost that position to Mr. Biden after finishing behind him in several state primary elections.

He remains in the race for the party’s nomination and recently said he believes he can still win, however.

“There is a path” to win the nomination, Mr. Sanders told “Late Night” host Seth Myers on Monday. “It is admittedly a narrow path.”

Mr. Rogan made the latest remarks about Democrats and Mr. Biden while interviewing mathematician and economist Eric Weinstein. A video of the interviewed uploaded to the comedian’s YouTube channel had been viewed more than 1.3 million times as of Saturday.

