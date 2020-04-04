President Trump on Saturday said there’s no “contingency plan” in place for the Republican National Convention, which is slated to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina in late August.

“We have no contingency plan — we’re having the convention at the end of August and we think by the end of August we’ll be in good shape,” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “I think we’re going to have a great convention.”

The president on Saturday said the country should brace for a rough stretch amid the coronavirus outbreak but that the U.S. can’t stay closed forever.

Democrats this week announced they were postponing their national convention, which had been slated for mid-July, to August in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizers for both the Democratic and Republican presidential nominating conventions have said they’ll put a premium on public safety amid current national guidance that people should avoid crowds and stay at home if they can.

