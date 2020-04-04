President Trump on Saturday said he agrees with the ouster of USS Theodore Roosevelt Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed from his post on Thursday after he had pleaded for help for his coronavirus-stricken ship, but apparently through a means of communication that were not properly secured.

“I agree with their decision — one hundred percent,” Mr. Trump said at the White House.

“I thought it was terrible what he did — to write a letter,” the president said. “I mean, this isn’t a class in literature — this is a captain of a massive ship that’s nuclear powered.”

Democrats and other critics said the move could have a chilling effect on other officers who might now think twice about reporting similar concerns.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said Capt. Crozier had raised the concerns over an unclassified channel and that the captain was told he had an open line to Mr. Modly directly if he had issues.

