President Trump on Saturday said he might personally take a drug cocktail he has talked up as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients, though he has twice tested negative for the virus.

“I may take it, OK? I’ll have to ask my doctors about that, but I may take it,” Mr. Trump said at the White House.

The president has talked up the potential for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, in combination with other antibiotics, to treat people suffering from the coronavirus.

“I hope they use it, because I’ll tell you what: What do you have to lose? In some cases, they’re in bad shape,” the president said. “Work with doctors — get what you have to get.”

Mr. Trump said that 29 million doses are going into the strategic national stockpile and that he spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about potentially releasing some of the amounts his country has ordered.

Health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, have cautioned that there isn’t yet definitive evidence that it would be an effective treatment.

