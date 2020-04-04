President Trump has appointed a member of his White House counsel’s office as special inspector general of the $500 billion coronavirus relief fund for loans to distressed businesses.

Mr. Trump late Friday tapped Brian D. Miller of Virginia, currently a senior associate counsel at the White House, to oversee the Treasury Department’s disbursement of the money. The nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

Mr. Miller served as the Senate-confirmed Inspector General for the General Services Administration for nearly a decade, where he led a team of more than 300 auditors and others in conducting nationwide investigations. His best-known case was reporting on excesses at a GSA conference in Las Vegas in 2010.

Before joining the White House, Mr. Miller served as an independent corporate monitor and an expert witness. He also practiced law in the areas of ethics and compliance, government contracts, internal investigations, white collar, and suspension and debarment, the White House said.

The new post is one of three monitoring spending from the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package signed into law by Mr. Trump last week. Congress has created a five-member bipartisan commission, and there’s also a committee comprised of inspectors general led by Pentagon watchdog Glenn Fine.

